RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Trading Up 11%

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) shares were up 11% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.22. Approximately 900,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 929,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $84.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.60.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RealNetworks stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 679.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,038 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of RealNetworks worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

About RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media applications and services. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

