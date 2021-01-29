Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RLGY. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE RLGY opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63. Realogy has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $16.99.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Realogy had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. Analysts forecast that Realogy will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $292,726.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,099.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,948,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,277,000 after buying an additional 60,138 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,144,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,241,000 after buying an additional 103,138 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 9.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after buying an additional 130,218 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 18.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,396,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after buying an additional 217,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Realogy by 78.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 896,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after buying an additional 392,860 shares during the last quarter.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

