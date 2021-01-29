Rebased Price Down 0.1% This Week (REB2)

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, Rebased has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Rebased token can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00003527 BTC on major exchanges. Rebased has a total market cap of $177,432.37 and $1,994.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rebased alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00049686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00128982 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00269645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00066275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00066467 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00035196 BTC.

Rebased Profile

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. The official website for Rebased is rebased.fi

Buying and Selling Rebased

Rebased can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rebased directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rebased should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rebased using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rebased Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rebased and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.