Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ: FMAO):

1/28/2021 – Farmers & Merchants Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. "

1/27/2021 – Farmers & Merchants Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Farmers & Merchants Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/20/2021 – Farmers & Merchants Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Farmers & Merchants Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/12/2021 – Farmers & Merchants Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Farmers & Merchants Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/21/2020 – Farmers & Merchants Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/18/2020 – Farmers & Merchants Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FMAO traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 14,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.07. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $255.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

