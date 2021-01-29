Redd (RDD) Achieves Market Cap of $30.62 Million

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,433.40 or 0.99813751 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00023344 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00023123 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000231 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

Redd Coin Trading

Redd can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

