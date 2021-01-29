Redx Pharma Plc (REDX.L) (LON:REDX) Shares Gap Down to $65.00

Redx Pharma Plc (REDX.L) (LON:REDX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $65.00, but opened at $62.50. Redx Pharma Plc (REDX.L) shares last traded at $60.80, with a volume of 16,111 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.24. The firm has a market cap of £166.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 57.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 55.27.

In other Redx Pharma Plc (REDX.L) news, insider Lisa Anson acquired 39,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999 ($26,128.82).

Redx Pharma Plc engages in drug discovery, pre-clinical development, and licensing activities in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating anti-cancer and fibrosis targets in the areas of unmet medical needs. The company is developing RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical development for the treatment of colorectal, pancreatic, biliary, and gastric cancers, as well as melanoma; ROCK inhibitor for treating inflammatory disease related fibrosis; ROCK2, a Rho-associated protein kinase 2 inhibitor for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)/liver fibrosis; and Porcupine (RXC006), a drug for IPF, NASH, and liver fibrosis.

