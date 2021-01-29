Reebonz Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:RBZHF) Short Interest Up 658.3% in January

Reebonz Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:RBZHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 658.3% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBZHF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.10. 21,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,687. Reebonz has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

About Reebonz

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online marketplace and platform for buying and selling new and pre-owned luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury goods, including handbags, small leather goods and other accessories, shoes, watches, and jewelry.

