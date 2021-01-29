reflect.finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $668,799.00 (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $12.59 million and $668,799.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, reflect.finance has traded down 43.6% against the US dollar. One reflect.finance token can now be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00003948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00048870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00128719 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00268290 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00066012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00065958 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00036319 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,511,059 tokens. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance . The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

reflect.finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

