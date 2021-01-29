Regent Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,969 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,535,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,761,000 after acquiring an additional 162,971 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,287,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,824,000 after acquiring an additional 45,478 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,108,000 after acquiring an additional 106,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,938,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,214,000 after buying an additional 138,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.03. 64,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.45. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.92.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

