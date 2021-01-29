Regent Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Regent Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,385 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,038.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.27. The stock had a trading volume of 289,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,472,855. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

