Regent Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,285 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for 1.0% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,878,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,257,000 after purchasing an additional 405,914 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,484,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,842,000 after purchasing an additional 23,461 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,647,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,027,000 after purchasing an additional 93,030 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,525,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,085,000 after acquiring an additional 741,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,143,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,288,000 after purchasing an additional 269,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,460,964. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.96. The company has a market cap of $121.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $77.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

