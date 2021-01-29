Regent Investment Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Livent by 480.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,491,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,351,000 after buying an additional 2,062,264 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Livent by 2,007.2% during the fourth quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,759,000 after buying an additional 1,605,749 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Livent by 5.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,865,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,689,000 after buying an additional 1,159,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Livent by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,751,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,082,000 after buying an additional 929,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Livent by 34.3% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,728,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after buying an additional 440,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Livent stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,557,354. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Livent Co. has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LTHM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.44.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of Livent stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

