Regent Investment Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 211.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,850 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Mosaic by 12.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in The Mosaic by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 185,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $14,370,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in The Mosaic by 56.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 23,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in The Mosaic by 28.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 17,383 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

Shares of MOS stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 92,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,411,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $29.34.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

