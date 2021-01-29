Regent Investment Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 281,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 782.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 218,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 193,303 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,696. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $33.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.55.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

