Regent Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 78.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

TTWO traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $198.79. 19,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,191. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.44 and a 200-day moving average of $174.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $211.44.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.13.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

