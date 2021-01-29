Regent Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 530.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.72. The company had a trading volume of 166,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048,126. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average is $36.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

