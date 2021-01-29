Regent Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Regent Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 300.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB traded down $4.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.94. The stock had a trading volume of 22,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,654. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.56 and a 200 day moving average of $114.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist lifted their target price on Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Argus lifted their target price on Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.96.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

