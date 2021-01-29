Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 36,000 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of WesBanco worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSBC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in WesBanco by 2,933.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,608,000 after buying an additional 389,717 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in WesBanco by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 726,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,510,000 after buying an additional 362,761 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 531,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,920,000 after purchasing an additional 222,318 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 65.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 525,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 207,962 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,828,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WesBanco alerts:

In other WesBanco news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 7,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $212,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at $999,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $308,880.00. Insiders sold 33,920 shares of company stock worth $872,848 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens lowered WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.92.

Shares of WSBC traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.67. 8,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,037. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.42.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.