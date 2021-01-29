Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 5,215 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Regent Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,059 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Western Digital by 338.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 117.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

NASDAQ WDC traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.19. The stock had a trading volume of 745,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,074,508. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average is $43.03. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.11 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on Western Digital from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.23.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

See Also: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.