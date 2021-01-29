Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 5,726 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Regent Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the quarter. Match Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 676.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,338,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,807,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,232,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 344.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,141,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,757,000 after buying an additional 10,957,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Match Group by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,522,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,023,000 after buying an additional 3,747,476 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 810.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after buying an additional 6,199,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,967,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,634,000 after buying an additional 3,186,486 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.19. The stock had a trading volume of 44,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,130. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.29. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $159.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of -209.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.15.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $3,831,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,467.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,196 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.