Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a drop of 85.2% from the December 31st total of 317,600 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 900,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RHE stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $6.92. 33,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,729. Regional Health Properties has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter. Regional Health Properties had a net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term and senior living. The company's facilities offer a range of health care and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents.

