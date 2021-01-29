Regulus Resources Inc. (REG.V) (CVE:REG) Trading Up 4.5%

Regulus Resources Inc. (REG.V) (CVE:REG) shares were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.92. Approximately 217,643 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 203,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The company has a market cap of C$93.70 million and a PE ratio of -8.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.17.

Regulus Resources Inc. (REG.V) Company Profile (CVE:REG)

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company in Peru, Chile, the United States, and Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru.

