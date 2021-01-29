Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 88.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,461 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.25% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $19,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 451,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,386,000 after buying an additional 41,730 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,352,000 after buying an additional 15,921 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 17,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RGA opened at $111.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.16. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $155.95.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.22.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

