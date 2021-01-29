Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Trading Down 5.4%

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $103.99 and last traded at $105.05. 981,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 469,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.53. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. FMR LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 277.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,677 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,176,000 after acquiring an additional 31,196 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,329,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,534,000 after acquiring an additional 65,980 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 48.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 765,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after acquiring an additional 248,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,493,000 after acquiring an additional 30,625 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

