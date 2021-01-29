Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Down 6.8%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)’s stock price was down 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.80 and last traded at $49.58. Approximately 587,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 886,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RLAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.87.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.66). On average, equities research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

