Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several research analysts have commented on RBNC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Kim York bought 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $49,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 3,495 shares of company stock worth $65,633 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reliant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 20.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the third quarter worth $351,000. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.81. Reliant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $337.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

