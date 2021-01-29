Relx (NYSE:RELX) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.
RELX stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,579. Relx has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06.
About Relx
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.
