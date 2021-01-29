Relx (NYSE:RELX) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Relx (NYSE:RELX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

RELX stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,579. Relx has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Relx by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in Relx by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 70,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

