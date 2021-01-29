Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Trading Down 5.2%

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) shares were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 4,960,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 5,869,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MARK shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Remark from $4.25 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a market cap of $308.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 3.34.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 million. Equities analysts expect that Remark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Remark by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,664,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 687,600 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Remark by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 535,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Remark by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 147,952 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Remark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Remark during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

About Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

