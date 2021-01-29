Ren Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $108.73 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Ren has a market capitalization of $504.87 million and $108.73 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ren has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00065367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $289.87 or 0.00840509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005867 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00048945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,402.70 or 0.04067249 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00014530 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017467 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (REN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 884,917,297 coins. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

