Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) had its target price upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

RNST traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.40. 678,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,269. Renasant has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.90.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Renasant will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Renasant news, CFO James C. Iv Mabry bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $811,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 60,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,088.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $26,249.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,292 shares in the company, valued at $955,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Renasant in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,441,000 after buying an additional 36,609 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth $602,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

