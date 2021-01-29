Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) Given a €38.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) received a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €35.27 ($41.50).

Get Renault SA (RNO.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €35.40 ($41.65) on Friday. Renault SA has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($118.47). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €35.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.70.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault SA (RNO.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault SA (RNO.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.