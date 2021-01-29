renBTC Market Cap Tops $576.54 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. renBTC has a total market cap of $576.54 million and $11.36 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, renBTC has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One renBTC token can now be bought for about $35,498.19 or 1.00895338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00047824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00121204 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00064397 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00254506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00063112 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00033163 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 16,242 tokens. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject

renBTC Token Trading

renBTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

