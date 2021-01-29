Render Token (RNDR) Market Cap Hits $16.36 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Render Token token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $16.36 million and $33,684.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00066381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $287.57 or 0.00825399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00048945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.84 or 0.04072448 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00014639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017085 BTC.

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 505,195,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,276,933 tokens. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com

Buying and Selling Render Token

Render Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

