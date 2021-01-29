renDOGE (RENDOGE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $422,509.00

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0390 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded flat against the US dollar. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $120,184.05 and approximately $422,509.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00049686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00128982 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00269645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00066275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00066467 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00035196 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling renDOGE

renDOGE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

