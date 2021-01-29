Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Short Interest Up 677.2% in January

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, an increase of 677.2% from the December 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Renesas Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

OTCMKTS:RNECY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.74. 52,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,142. Renesas Electronics has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers microcontrollers and microprocessors, amplifiers and buffers, analog devices, audio and video products, automotive products, data converters, interfaces, memory products, and optoelectronics, as well as peripherals; ICs for communication and power devices, factory automation, and motor/actuator drivers; and embedded system platforms.

