Renishaw plc (RSW.L) (LON:RSW) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5,428.79

Renishaw plc (RSW.L) (LON:RSW)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5,428.79 and traded as high as $6,100.00. Renishaw plc (RSW.L) shares last traded at $6,065.00, with a volume of 45,514 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of £4.31 billion and a PE ratio of 15,162.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,893.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,428.79.

About Renishaw plc (RSW.L) (LON:RSW)

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

