Request Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.74 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Request has a market capitalization of $37.83 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Request has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. One Request coin can currently be purchased for $0.0378 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Request

Request is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,912,165 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official website is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

Request can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

