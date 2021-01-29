Research Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 29th (ADT, AKBA, AUTL, BAX, BEAM, CBTX, COLB, DXC, GKOS, GMLP)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, January 29th:

ADT (NYSE:ADT) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $10.75 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $80.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $100.00.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $100.00 price target on the stock.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $43.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $39.00.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $3.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $56.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $2.00.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $103.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $121.00.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $260.00 price target on the stock.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $76.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $96.00.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $1.75 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1.50.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $85.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $60.00.

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $63.00 target price on the stock.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00.

