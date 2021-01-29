Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $23.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million.

EBMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of EBMT opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.09. The stock has a market cap of $144.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.74. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $22.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBMT. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 16.4% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 250,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 35,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter worth about $412,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 184,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 23,446 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $92,541.54. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

