Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AT&T Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AT&T in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair analyst J. Breen anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

T has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

T opened at $28.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $38.82. The firm has a market cap of $205.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of T. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in AT&T by 2.1% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 76,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in AT&T by 6.4% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,033,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,470,000 after acquiring an additional 62,433 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in AT&T by 1.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 95,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 11.3% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 49,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in AT&T by 15.5% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 149,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

