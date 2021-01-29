Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.58.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

EFSC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of EFSC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.80. 236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,617. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average of $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.28. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $46.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 38,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $1,365,442.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Sanborn acquired 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $307,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,670.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,984. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 653.1% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 496.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

