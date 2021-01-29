Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Norbord Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Norbord in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $4.16 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Norbord’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

OSB has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Norbord from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Norbord from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Norbord from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Norbord from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Shares of OSB opened at $44.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 2.44. Norbord has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.58.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.54 million. Norbord had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 33.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Norbord by 51.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,204,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,570,000 after buying an additional 409,391 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Norbord by 110.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 966,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,537,000 after buying an additional 507,918 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Norbord in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,653,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Norbord by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 89,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Norbord by 637.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 305,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 264,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

