Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PDC Energy, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.96. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.30 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,344,000 after buying an additional 53,467 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 19.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 503,577 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 82,597 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,175 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Paul Korus acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,380.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $63,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.