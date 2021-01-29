Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 29th (CBK, COP, DAI, DGE, EZJ, LSTR, O2D, OSR, PRU, RAA)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 29th:

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) was given a €6.00 ($7.06) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Compugroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP.F) (ETR:COP) was given a €88.00 ($103.53) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) was given a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) was given a €68.00 ($80.00) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,450 ($45.07) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $131.00 to $153.00. Cowen Inc currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.10 ($3.65) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OSRAM Licht AG (OSR.F) (FRA:OSR) was given a €59.00 ($69.41) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) was given a GBX 1,695 ($22.15) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prudential plc (PRU.L) (LON:PRU) was given a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) was given a €460.00 ($541.18) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $18.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) was given a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $62.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

