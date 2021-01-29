Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for V.F. (VFC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of V.F. (NYSE: VFC) in the last few weeks:

1/28/2021 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $103.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – V.F. had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $91.00 to $99.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/25/2021 – V.F. had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $76.00 to $86.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – V.F. was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $81.00.

1/11/2021 – V.F. was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

1/7/2021 – V.F. had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – V.F. was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $73.00.

Shares of VFC traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.86. The company had a trading volume of 238,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,594. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.72. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,741,043.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 4,753.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

