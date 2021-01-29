Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 29th (CHUY, CMCO, EYPT, GRRMF, GVDBF, HRZN, HZO, LBTYA, MCFT, RMD)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, January 29th:

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $37.50 target price on the stock.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $43.00.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Maxim Group. Maxim Group currently has a $13.50 target price on the stock.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.70.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $874.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $845.00.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Maxim Group. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

