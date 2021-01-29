Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Elekta AB (publ) (EKTAY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: EKTAY) in the last few weeks:

1/26/2021 – Elekta AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/25/2021 – Elekta AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Elekta AB (publ) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/13/2021 – Elekta AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/12/2021 – Elekta AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company's offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. "

1/7/2021 – Elekta AB (publ) is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/25/2020 – Elekta AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/9/2020 – Elekta AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

Shares of EKTAY opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43. Elekta AB has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

