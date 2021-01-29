Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for International Seaways (INSW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for International Seaways (NYSE: INSW):
- 1/29/2021 – International Seaways had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $26.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2021 – International Seaways was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “
- 1/19/2021 – International Seaways was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “
- 1/13/2021 – International Seaways was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “
Shares of International Seaways stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.17. 3,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,138. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $452.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.30. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $29.30.
International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $99.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.
International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.
Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio
Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.