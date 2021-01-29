Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Trading Down 5.7%

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)’s stock price traded down 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.44 and last traded at $23.10. 978,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 944,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.85.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.27 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 73.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $204,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Resideo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:REZI)
Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.
