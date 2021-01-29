Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Trading Down 5.7%

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)’s stock price traded down 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.44 and last traded at $23.10. 978,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 944,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.27 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,780. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 73.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $204,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

