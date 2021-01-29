ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

NYSE:RMD traded down $15.57 on Friday, hitting $200.36. 33,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $224.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,281,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $199,662.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,461.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,275,393 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.83.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

